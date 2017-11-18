BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Adds Gordeau, Yukiko Amagi, and Azrael

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle’s Roster Grows to 14
The crossover tag battle game from Arc System Works, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, announced some new roster members: Gordeau from Under Night In-Birth, Yukiko Amagi from Persona 4 Arena, and Azrael from BlazBlue. JRPG fans should easily know Yukiko, while the other two are slightly more niche. That said, the fighting game studio knows its hardcore audience well.
Here’s the game’s full roster so far:
BlazBlue
Ragna the Bloodedge
Jin Kisaragi
Rachel Alucard
Hazama
Noel Vermillion
Azrael
Persona 4 Arena
Yū Narukami
Yosuke Hanamura
Chie Satonaka
Yukiko Amagi
Under Night In-Birth
Hyde
Linne
Waldstein
Gordeau
RWBY
Ruby Rose
Weiss Schnee
We can probably expect the rest of RWBY’s team to show up while it’s a bit harder to guess the rest as they have to balance out the type of fighters for the game.
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2018.