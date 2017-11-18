BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Adds Gordeau, Yukiko Amagi, and Azrael

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle’s Roster Grows to 14

The crossover tag battle game from Arc System Works, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, announced some new roster members: Gordeau from Under Night In-Birth, Yukiko Amagi from Persona 4 Arena, and Azrael from BlazBlue. JRPG fans should easily know Yukiko, while the other two are slightly more niche. That said, the fighting game studio knows its hardcore audience well.





Here’s the game’s full roster so far:

BlazBlue

Ragna the Bloodedge

Jin Kisaragi

Rachel Alucard

Hazama

Noel Vermillion

Azrael

Persona 4 Arena

Yū Narukami

Yosuke Hanamura

Chie Satonaka

Yukiko Amagi

Under Night In-Birth

Hyde

Linne

Waldstein

Gordeau

RWBY

Ruby Rose

Weiss Schnee

We can probably expect the rest of RWBY’s team to show up while it’s a bit harder to guess the rest as they have to balance out the type of fighters for the game.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2018.