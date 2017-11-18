Share This

 

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Adds Gordeau, Yukiko Amagi, and Azrael

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle’s Roster Grows to 14

The crossover tag battle game from Arc System Works, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, announced some new roster members: Gordeau from Under Night In-Birth, Yukiko Amagi from Persona 4 Arena, and Azrael from BlazBlue. JRPG fans should easily know Yukiko, while the other two are slightly more niche. That said, the fighting game studio knows its hardcore audience well.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Here’s the game’s full roster so far:

BlazBlue
Ragna the Bloodedge
Jin Kisaragi
Rachel Alucard
Hazama
Noel Vermillion
Azrael

Persona 4 Arena
Yū Narukami
Yosuke Hanamura
Chie Satonaka
Yukiko Amagi

Under Night In-Birth
Hyde
Linne
Waldstein
Gordeau

RWBY
Ruby Rose
Weiss Schnee

We can probably expect the rest of RWBY’s team to show up while it’s a bit harder to guess the rest as they have to balance out the type of fighters for the game.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2018.

