New Witcher 10th Anniversary Video Is Here to Make Fans Cry

Developer CD Projekt RED Offers a Special, Heartfelt Thanks

Fans of the Witcher series know that developer CD Projekt RED works hard to make players happy. Just so happens yesterday marked the IPs tenth anniversary; Thus, ten years after the beginning of the beloved series, they’ve created a new, heartwarming video.

Without a doubt, the video will mean the world to anyone who has completed The Witcher 3. More so to anyone who has played all of CDPR’s games over the years. Voiced over by none other than Geralt, he is joined by others to convey a special message from the developer to the fans. But without spoiling anything else, here it is.

Warning: Spoilers for anyone who hasn’t played Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine DLC.

The first Witcher launched back in 2007 for PC. Nearly four years later, players were treated to The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; nearly a year later, the series finally move to console with the Xbox 360 launch. Finally, on May 2015, CD Projekt RED released The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. Even though each installment received its share of accolades, Wild Hunt saw the greatest critical acclaim, winning numerous Game of the Year awards. Moreover, it’s DLC: Blood and Wine continued winning awards a year later. The game has gone so far as to win acclaim in Japan, where JRPGs typically win the market.

For some, this will be the true ending to the last installment. On the other side of the coin, it may make us wish for another game. Thankfully, the CDPR has not closed off the possibility of a fourth title.

Have you played all of CD Projekt RED’s games? What are your reactions to the developer’s special video, Witcher fans? Comment down below.