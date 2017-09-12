Okami HD Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Okami HD Slated for December 12

Clover Studio is gone, but the Capcom-funded independent studio’s most beautiful title, Okami, is getting a modern HD remake that’s hitting all major consoles (sorry Switch fans) later this year on December 12th. “Okami HD will be compatible with Xbox One X and PS4 Pro whilst featuring stunning 4K graphics on Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and supported PC hardware,” reads a press release. “Players will be able to choose between playing in a modern widescreen format or the original 2007 release’s 4:3 ratio. Interactive loading game screens from the original game are also included, allowing players to earn bonus demon fangs which can be traded for in-game items.”

The 2006 title was famed for combining Japanese watercolor art with cel-shaded graphics. As with games like Wind Waker, Okami‘s graphics have aged well in the modern transition. The game had you controlling Japanese sun goddess Amaterasu, a wolf-like deity on a quest to save the world, one brush stroke at a time. We last saw her in Marvel vs. Capcom 3 as a playable character, but it’s good to finally have confirmation that one of PS2-era’s memorable title is returning once again.

Okami HD will be released digitally and physically (on PS4 and Xbox One) for $19.99.

Source: Gamespot