Save Virgin Goats and Kick Doors in Devolver Digital’s High Hell

Wild Times Ahead in High Hell
Indie publishing rockstar, Devolver Digital, dropped a reveal trailer for cool-as-Hell FPS title called High Hell. It’s being developed by @terrivellmann + @doseonetweets and it’s pretty crazy. It’s an action-heavy shooter with no qualms of going full-absurd as one of the game’s released screenshots show the simple objective: “Save Virgin Goats.”
The game’s trailer also shows off the game’s cel-shaded look which works well with the simpler character models. The main character looks like Bane with a laser rifle as they’re shown kicking down a door at the top of the trailer. Throughout the action, plenty of doors get undone by the main character’s un-stealthy, door-killing kicks. Seriously, the constant door destruction looks quite cathartic.
Besides that, plenty of drug labs and smart chimps eat plasma as the main character trounces through a corporate building. At one point, the main character jumps off the ledge and activates a yellow parachute too.
The trailer’s description also hints there’s a mission structure to the game, “Righteous fury and fancy footwork are crucial to survive an escalating, absurd series of outlandish missions.”
No idea if High Hell‘s coming to consoles, but it’s a safe bet we’ll be able to save undefiled goats in PC in the future.