Save Virgin Goats and Kick Doors in Devolver Digital’s High Hell

Wild Times Ahead in High Hell

Indie publishing rockstar, Devolver Digital, dropped a reveal trailer for cool-as-Hell FPS title called High Hell. It’s being developed by @terrivellmann + @doseonetweets and it’s pretty crazy. It’s an action-heavy shooter with no qualms of going full-absurd as one of the game’s released screenshots show the simple objective: “Save Virgin Goats.”

The game’s trailer also shows off the game’s cel-shaded look which works well with the simpler character models. The main character looks like Bane with a laser rifle as they’re shown kicking down a door at the top of the trailer. Throughout the action, plenty of doors get undone by the main character’s un-stealthy, door-killing kicks. Seriously, the constant door destruction looks quite cathartic.

Besides that, plenty of drug labs and smart chimps eat plasma as the main character trounces through a corporate building. At one point, the main character jumps off the ledge and activates a yellow parachute too.