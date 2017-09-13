Share This

 

Destiny 2 Tops Japan Charts on Day One, a Rarity for First-Person Shooters

Bungie Is Grinding over the Competition

Bungie has proven that it can create behemoths when it comes to video games. The latest fan craze, Destiny 2, has not only reached high players counts across the world, it also debuted as the no.1 title in Japan.

According to Media Create, Destiny 2 sold a total of 50,263 units to top the Japanese charts. Even so, Nintendo is still raking in the numbers in terms of software and hardware. For the week ending on September 10, 2017, Splatoon 2 hit no.2 and Dragonball Xenoverse 2 debuted for the Switch at no.3.

Speaking of the Nintendo Switch, the portable console topped hardware yet again with a total of 45,439 units sold. In second place comes the PS4 with 29,482 units. If we keep going, the order from highest to lowest sales is as follows: 3DS, PS Vita, PS3, Wii U, Xbox One.

Obviously, Bungie and Nintendo are enjoying good weeks. With a recorded height 1.2 million concurrent players and as the biggest launch of 2017Destiny 2 looks to have built lasting momentum. Moreover, the top of the Japanese charts is usually reserved for a Japanese IP, saying a lot for the IP. But, we’ll see how things change as we move beyond launch week. Keep an eye out as we update the sales tracking numbers week-on-week. For now, here’s the complete top 20 chart, courtesy of VG Chartz:

  1. [PS4] Destiny 2 – 50,263
  2. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 44,981
  3. [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – 24,045
  4. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf – 22,488
  5. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – 15,993
  6. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX – 12,811
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,526
  8. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – 9,147
  9. [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers – 7,079
  10. [PS4] KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! – 7,044
  11. [PSV] KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! – 7,000
  12. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Limited Edition Included) – 5,709
  13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) – 4,485
  14. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) – 4,155
  15. [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations – 3,837
  16. [NSW] Arms – 3,711
  17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ – 3,704
  18. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – 3,003
  19. [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition – 2,938
  20. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season – 2,900

 

SOURCE

