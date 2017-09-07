Share This

 

Get Into some Saturday Morning Car Combat with Auto Age: Standoff

Like Twisted Metal, But with a More Glorious Theme Song

I never watched much GI Joe when I was a kid, but this feels like a pretty faithful representation of the aesthetic. Auto Age: Standoff is a love letter to the Saturday morning shows that dominated the 80s. All this is missing is a toy line and official lunch box.

Auto Age: Standoff

America has been decimated by a calamitous force known as Dark Jaw, and it’s up to Val Vega to take him down. Players can pick either side of this battle, engaging in team-based car combat all across the western wastelands. You can customize your ride for optimal vehicular destruction, which is nice. There’s a wide variety of missiles and things that aren’t missiles to choose from, such as mines. Missiles, though. There’s just no feeling quite like ramming a rocket-powered explosive down someone’s tailpipe from across a desert arena.

The combat in question is all multiplayer, with you either battling bots or other players for control of the wasteland. On top of that, there’s splitscreen! How’s that for a proper throwback? Auto Age: Standoff is coming to Steam on September 21st, 2017. And for the love of god, check out the trailer below. This thing is absolutely drenched in all the right kinds of cartoon nostalgia.

SOURCE: Press Release

