Battlefield 1: ‘In the Name of the Tsar’ – Here Are the Big Changes

Update 1.13 for Battlefield 1 Adds and Improves

Battlefield 1 has only been getting better and better, its playerbase proving one of the most loyal around. And yet, it’s only going to get better. Today, DICE is updating the game with its large DLC: ‘In the Name of the Tsar,’ and here’s everything you can look forward to if you’re a Premium Pass owner.

Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar brings new maps, weapons, a new faction, and upgrades. Essentially, every single aspect of the game is being expanded upon. The Eastern Front is now open; thus, you have the following maps to look forward to:

Maps

Galicia – An entrenched fight across a war-torn river valley.

Brusilov Keep – A small village high in the Carpathians braces for a Russian siege.

Albion – German ships invade the West Estonian Archipelago.

Tsaritsyn – Old and new Russia clash in the war-torn streets of Tsaritsyn.

Volga River – An epic tank battle along Volga River

New Game Mode

Supply Drop – In the new Supply Drop mode, airdrops will appear periodically, and your team must defend the drop location to recover those supplies. The team that recovers the most supplies at the end of the match wins.

New Operations

Brusilov Offensive – The Russian army deploys new tactics on the Eastern Front in 1916.

Red Tide – The Russian Red Army and White Guard clash in civil war during 1919.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the addition of The Red Army into the game. Players will be a part of the desperate fighting that took place between the Central Powers and the Tsar’s forces. But in addition to the army, there’s also The Russian Empire’s White Guard. And no army comes complete without the addition of vehicles:

New Vehicles

Putilov Garford

Ilya-Muromets

Y-lighter

305/52 O Coastal Gun

Hussar Cavalry Unit

Furthermore, the intensity of the battles increases with a new arsenal. Here are the new weapons available to their respective classes:

New Weapons

Assault (Model 1900, SMG 08/18)

Medic (FA Automatic Rifle, General Liu Rifle)

Support (Parabellum MG 14/17, Perino Model 1908)

Scout (Mosin Nagant M91, Vetterli Vitali M1870/87)

Tanker/Pilot (C93 Carbine)

Sidearm (all kits) (Nagant Revolver, Obrez Pistol)

Melee (all kits) (Cossack Dagger, Dud Club)

Other updates and quality fixes come as follows:

SERVICE ASSIGNMENTS AND SPECIALIZATIONS

Prepare for battle like never before with the Specialization system. Battlefield 1 update 1.13 brings new customization options will allow you to enhance your effectiveness on the battlefield and tweak your soldier to explore new ways to play. All players will start with a set of basic Specializations and many more can be unlocked by completing Service Assignments.

Service Assignments are a new set of challenges that will test your mettle as a soldier. Show that you’ve got what it takes with the “Getting Started” assignments before moving on to the more difficult “Staying Focused” challenges.

HDR10 SUPPORT

Battlefield 1 update 1.13 added support for HDR10. With HDR (High Dynamic Range), the visuals of Battlefield 1 will be even more breathtaking for owners of the required tech (a screen with HDR support together with a console/PC with HDR capabilities.) HDR expands the contrast ratio and color palette to offer more realistic, immersive, and natural visuals.

PERSISTENCE

Fixed issue where the Origin Access dog tag was not being unlocked when subscribed to Origin Access.

Added Service Assignments and Specializations.

UI

Battlefield 1 1.13 fixed issue where the wrong rank icon was displayed on the Kill Card for Rank 110.

Fixed issue where some weapons were not being fully customizable from the front end.

Battlefield 1 version 1.13 has replaced shortcuts on Home Screen with dynamic Battlepacks and Service Assignments widgets.

The name filter now trims empty filter texts in the Server Browser.

Game servers with custom configuration are now designated as CUSTOM in the Server Browser.

Fixed issue accessing Options menu after leaving the server queue.

Battlefield 1 version 1.13 fixed an issue in the End of Round screen where all Class Rank icons were gold instead of the corresponding Gold, Silver, or Bronze Rank value.

Battlefield 1 is available now for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Anyone who purchased the Premium Pass gains Early Access to the content, which is thus subject to change. Recently, however, EA unveiled the new Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition, which includes all content of the Premium Pass alongside the base game. You can find copies on Amazon now.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE, SOURCE