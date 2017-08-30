Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Leaked Way Ahead of Official Reveal

A Return to Four-Player Co-Op in the Warhammer Universe
According to a recent Steam leak, Vermintide 2 is officially in the works. It seems as if the game was listed in advance of schedule, and as a result, we received some screenshots.
According to the trailer, which can be found dead below, the worldwide reveal was supposed to be on October 17. The cat’s out of the bag, though, way ahead of us actually. And according to the description, this sequel will build off everything that made the first game worthwhile.
“Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. It’s time for players to return to the memorable first-person co-op experience with intense world class melee action.
“Set in the dark and grim Warhammer Fantasy world, you must join forces with up to three other players to tackle the endless hordes of enemies. Equipped with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, you and your team are all that stands between utter defeat and victory – and if you fall so will the Empire.”
Furthermore, the official steam page came with full PC system requirements. Know in advance whether your system can handle the upcoming sequel.
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
MINIMUM:
-
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8/8.1 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit*
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.00 GHz or AMD FX-9590 @ 4.7 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD GPU Radeon R9 290
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Additional Notes: *WARNING: These requirements are temporary and will be updated
RECOMMENDED:
-
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8/8.1 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit*
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.00 GHz or AMD FX-9590 @ 4.7 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD GPU Radeon R9 290
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Additional Notes: *WARNING: These requirements are temporary and will be updated
As many will remember, Warhammer: Vermintide provides a Left 4 Dead-type, first-person experience. By participating with friends in an endless horde battles set in the Warhammer universe, players find reward through risk and gritty action.
In other Warhammer-related news, developer Creative Assembly recently announced Skaven for Total War: Warhammer 2. Thus, if you always wanted to fight on the side of the vermin race, that will be an option.
But, let us know your thoughts on a sequel to Vermintide. Have you played the first game? Comment down below.