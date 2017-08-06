Sonic Forces, Coming in Cheap? Newest Sonic Game May be Lower Price than Expected

European Amazon Listing Puts Sonic Forces Below Average for a AAA Game

At a time when we’re used to seeing game prices climb ever higher, Sonic Forces is bucking the trend. A European Amazon listing has set the game at around 40 euros, a fair bit less than the usual price for a AAA game.

What could be the reasoning behind this decision? Is Sega looking to boost initial sales? Are they preemptively slashing the price to counteract a less-than-stellar release? Recently released footage of the newest Sonic game in action is a bit lacking in polish, though it’s still leagues beyond some other offerings from the company. It could just be a trend among 90s properties. The Crash Bandicoot trilogy went for a similar price. Perhaps mascot adventures have an undisclosed price cap?

Whatever the reason may be, it’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t an official confirmation from Sega. Although it’s unlikely to change too drastically between regions, this may not reflect the retail price of Sonic Forces when it’s released here in North America. Take a look at that gameplay footage below. Does it look rough? I think it looks just dandy, but my memory of Sonic ’06 is still pretty fresh. Sonic’s newest 3D adventure will be out this November for PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

