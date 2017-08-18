Share This

 

Ni No Kuni II’s Gamescom 2017 Trailer Focuses on Gun-wielding Roland

Roland Is Just the Best

While we’re not in any shortage for great games, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom‘s delay to January 2018 still hurt like a dropkick to the face from Zangief. That said, the game is still looking great, and its latest trailer for Gamescom 2017 is no different. The latest footage is more story-focused, giving us a little more light on the sequel’s gun-wielding Roland.

Ni No Kuni 2

The new Ni No Kuni II trailer shows off Roland, a president from Ichi no Kuni, finding himself in serving alongside the dethroned king, Evan Pettywhiskers through some magic-related shenanigans. We then move on to some combat footage where Roland cuts up some fools with his sword before switching over to a charged shot from his magic pistol. There are also some other glimpses at a turtle with cannons on its back, an Elton John-looking dude who blocks Blastoise’ energy shot, a royal-looking blue-haired lass, and an interesting end shot. I will say, if you’re looking to go into this game blind, then the last bit of the trailer gets a bit spoiler-y. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a trailer focused on gameplay elements like the world map as exploring the first game’s overworld was a delight.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is scheduled to rock the world when the anticipated sequel drops on January 19th, 2018 for PS4 and PC.

