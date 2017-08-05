Middle-earth: Shadow of War Outlines Its Loot System

No Content in Middle-earth: Shadow of War Will Be Gated By a Pay Wall

The Orc army-leading Middle-earth: Shadow of War just released a few new details on its loot system. Through its online Market system, players can purchase Loot Chests, War Chests, XP Boosts and Bundles using a mix of in-game currency and IRL-purchasable currency.





From Loot Chests, players can obtain weapon and armor of varying rarity and XP Boosts to level up Talion faster. War Chests, on the other hand, tie-in to Middle-earth: Shadow of War’s new Orc-friending mechanic as you can find Orc followers of different caliber and Training Orders to level up and customize your army. Lastly, Bundles gather Loot Chests, War Chests and XP Boosts together for a better deal.

Players can use Mirian, in-game currency rewarded for defeating Treasure Orcs, salvaging your Gear, and finding Mirian stashes or Gold, the rarer currency, that can be earned through reaching milestones, participating in community challenges, and using IRL funds. The press release notes that using Gold will essentially get you items faster while players can still earn these items through playing the game. No item is locked behind Gold purchases.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War releases worldwide for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 10, 2017.

Source: Press Release