Divinity: Original Sin 2’s Final Playable Race, the Undead, Makes a Quick Appearance in Latest Game Trailer

Barrel-Wearing Skeleton Rogues Ain’t Nuthin to ‘Eff With

Skeletons are no stranger to the fantasy setting, but Larian Studios’ upcoming PC CRPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 brings the strange to the familiar by letting players use the Undead race as one of the game’s five playable races. This isn’t news per se as we already knew the walking dead would be playable as it was a funded Kickstarter stretch goal, but we haven’t gotten an in-game look at the playable organ-less race until today.





The latest trailer for the game is pretty cool with jumping archers, barrel-wearing thieves, but I think everyone is most excited that we finally get an in-game glimpse of the Undead in the character creation screen. With each race (humes, dwarves, elves, lizard people, undead) having with their own perks and racial ability, it’ll be cool to see what we get when playing as the Undead. Plus, who knows how the NPCs will talk to your Undead character considering most skeletons are of the unfriendly variety.

Some time ago, the studio delved into the detailing the different types of undead for the game’s lore. The first type, the Feint, are the dead that resist moving on to the afterlife due to unfinished business. Unfortunately, the extended time on the mortal realm comes at the cost of deteriorating flesh and humanity. Necromancers are pulling the strings behind the second type of undead, the Razed, which are essentially servants to their masters due to an addiction a magical source. Lastly, the Chose Ones represent a hidden civilization of undead beings that retain their humanity due to an unrevealed secret. While there are different lore backgrounds for each race, I’d reckon the third type to be related to the playable version of the race.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 will release on PC on September 14th where you and three friends can finally roleplay as a party of Undead rogues that can speak to prison rats.

Source: Press Release