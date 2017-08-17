According to a New Report, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Has Now Sold Over a Whopping 7 Million Copies

A New Report Says Battlegrounds Has Sold More Than 7 Million Copies

Last month it was confirmed that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds had sold more than 5 million copies and now, a new report suggests the new number of copies sold is over 7 million! That is two million copies of the hugely popular game purchased in less than a month. Although, really, who can be surprised considering just how well the game sold just after release.

Although Bluehole has not made an official announcement, data on SteamSpy shows that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has sold over 7 million copies. For anyone who might not know, SteamSpy tracks the number of Steam users who own a particular game. This revelation comes just a few weeks after it was revealed that Battlegrounds had become the most played non-valve title in history on Steam. It’s truly no wonder that Tencent has invested in Bluehole and the subsequent success they are having with their latest title.

On top of the success of Battlegrounds in the sales department, it was also one of the most-watched games on Twitch last week, coming second only to Dota 2 during the Dota 2 International. Yes, that means that Battlegrounds even beat out League of Legends, which usually sits at the top of the list! Gameloco stated, “[In] more than three years of monitoring Twitch, week 32 2017 was the first one in which League of Legends got beaten by a game that wasn’t pushed by a top tier esports event.” What makes this even more impressive is that until now, no AAA game has ever been able to do so. And next week, during Germany’s Gamescom event, Battlegrounds is set to receive its first offline invitational, in which 80 players will face off for the $350, 000 prize pool.

It seems the popularity can only grow, as Xbox One players are thrown into the mix this fall, when Battlegrounds launches for the console.

