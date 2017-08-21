Share This

 

Battlefield 1 Incursions Revealed at EA Gamescom

Battlefield 1 Incursions Revealed! Closed Alpha!

Ok, so I asked for Air Superiority, and I get Battlefield 1 Incursions. A competitive 5v5 strategic gameplay with vehicles and players selecting their kits before they even hit the field, everyone must be communicating and choose wisely. Created by the Battlefield community, ala CTE, the gameplay has been fine-tuned for over a year now. People like John Nelson (Competitive Gaming Commissioner), Doom49 (Russian Al-Abedy), and Jojje Dalunde (Assoc. Producer) join the fold to help bring Battlefield 1 Incursions to life.

battlefield 1 incursions

The name of the game is points, and points equals amazing kills and vehicle destruction, possibly an objective for a major score. Taking from Titanfall’s Attrition, but without all the NPCs. Instead, just you and your team vs. the other guys. The closed Alpha is in September 2017 and you can register very very soon, get ready my little hunties!

SOURCE: EA Gamescom

Related Posts


Battlefield 1 Introducing Specialization Kits to Classes, Adding More Strategy

“[Titanfall 2] Didn’t Quite Sell as Well as It Should Have” – Respawn CEO

Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Coming Soon to EA Access

EA Play at E3 2017, Every and Any Major Reveal You May Have Missed

EA Details the Future of Battlefield 1 With Fresh New Content
Next
2K Celebrates 10 Years of BioShock with Collector’s Edition and HUGE Party at PAX West
Previous
Final Fantasy XV Heads to PC in Early 2018