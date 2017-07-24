August Games With Gold Lineup Leaked and Includes Dark Souls II On Xbox One

August 2017 Games With Gold Leaked

Let’s face it, July wasn’t exactly a stellar month for Games with Gold fans. Grow Up, the open-world indie title developed by Reflections and Runbow, a racing platformer, lead the charge on the Xbox One. While Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days and LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean were available on the Xbox 360. Those 360 games aren’t too shabby but overall it has really been a lackluster month. All that could change next month if a new leak is to be believed.

Today it appears the Games with Gold lineup for August 2017 has leaked early. The official announcement should come later this week, perhaps even as early as tomorrow, so, for now, you’ll have to take this information with a grain of salt. According to the actual leak, the announcement is coming tomorrow officially from Microsoft.

The following games are listed in the video (which you can view below) leak:

Gigantic Starter Bundle (Xbox One)

Dark Souls 2 (Xbox One)

Damnation (Xbox 360)

Stormrise (Xbox 360)

A fake leak was outed by another site which included Forza Horizon 2 on Xbox 360 and Firewatch on Xbox One. This one was clearly a fake due to the use of different region ratings on the covers. This latest one; however, looks like a real possibility. It is certainly much more convincing but like we said until it’s confirmed this remains a juicy rumor.

