Modern Warfare Remastered Getting Blasted by Steam Users

Whole Lot of Negative Reviews For This Year-Old Re-Release

The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to negativity from fans. Remember when one of their YouTube videos broke the down vote record? Now it’s Modern Warfare Remastered that’s catching all the flak. The game is getting brutalized on Steam, earning a veritable tidal wave of negativity.

At present, only around 35% of the Steam reviews are positive. One reason for all the hate might be that this game was bonus content for people who purchased certain versions of Infinite Warfare last year. Now it’s being sold for $39.99 USD. That’s a pretty significant jump in price. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

No, the real issue players have is with the quality of the game itself. Grievances include the framerate being capped at 90fps, the less than optimal FOV sliders, the size of the playerbase and some stuttering issues. There’s also the matter of the available DLC, which charges players for maps that were free when the original version of this game was first released. You can scroll through the reviews for ages before finding a single positive one, it’s actually pretty amazing. Oh, and hackers. Lots and lots of people complaining about hackers. All in all, it seems like curious players may want to wait before grabbing this one. Hopefully Activision fixes a few of the more glaring issues in short order.

