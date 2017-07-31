Titanfall 2 Now Free on EA Access, Virtually a Steal

One of 2016’s Best Shooters Lands on the Subscription Program

We’re coming to you with one of the greatest gaming deals for the week, and the deal is that Titanfall 2 is $0.00 if you have EA Access. This is currently visible on the Microsoft Store page, even though players seem to be having trouble accessing it on the vault.

If you have EA Access, all you have to do is find Titanfall 2 on the Microsoft Store page and claim the download from there. You’ll find the following:

If you’re curious about the current state of Titanfall 2 and have yet to play, now may be the best time. Since its launch, Respawn Entertainment has released a multitude of DLC, including the latest Frontier Shield. The new DLC includes two additional PvP maps and sees the debut of four-player cooperative mode.

Of course, there’s a lot more to witness in Titanfall 2. Its single-player campaign is one of the most widely acclaimed when it comes to shooters. And there’s no forgetting the one-of-a-kind fun that comes from piloting a Titan. So let us know whether or not you’ll be playing the game on EA Access today.

So let us know whether or not you'll be playing the game on EA Access today.

