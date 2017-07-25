Six Different Flashback Systems Coming This September

Two of These Flashback Systems Are New, Even

ATGames really, really wants you getting back into Atari and Sega games. They want this so much, they’re releasing updated versions of four flashback systems and two brand new ones. All told, this adds up to six different ways to fill that classic gaming itch.

That is, assuming you’ve never purchased any of the classic games collections Sega and Atari have released over the years. Holy cow, there are a lot of these floating around. Sega has released at least eight different ways (that I found, there’s probably more) of owning Sonic the Hedgehog over the years. Atari has released a classics collection on most systems that exist. Still, if you want a piece of hardware specifically built for these games, these Flashback sets are an alright start. You can even plug in the original wired versions of the controllers if you have them kicking around.

There are four systems coming on September 1st. These are updated versions of Flashback products that have been released prior, with some improvements. Mostly additional games. On September 22nd, we’re getting two new systems: the Atari Flashback 8 Gold and the Sega Genesis Flashback. Between the two systems, there’s a total of 205 games ready to go. While these aren’t first-party hardware by any means, previous versions of these systems have performed pretty well for the price. On top of that, you’re much more likely to find these in stores, unlike the SNES or NES Classic, which are practically impossible.

SOURCE: Press Release