Shakedown: Hawaii Showcases New Trailer

Break Bad in This New Game from Retro City Rampage Creator

Vblank Entertainment has released a substantial post on its site along with a new “full reveal” trailer for its upcoming 16-bit open-world parody, Shakedown: Hawaii. The title will be a new game, and NOT a sequel to Retro City Rampage. The trailer is pretty hilarious as you play as an aging CEO pushed by modern trends to take drastic approaches to keeping his company afloat such as creating food with drywall as an ingredient. Indeed, white collar greedy executives stand in the place of street thugs and hoodlums.





Beyond shady corporate antics, you’ll also be able to take to streets and partake in top-down retro shooting against civilians and rivals across the island. As the game goes on, you’ll be taking over Hawaii by acquiring properties and businesses through the completion of small jobs and story missions. Besides that, Shakedown: Hawaii the game is a huge step up in looks from the NES 8-bit inspired Retro City Rampage as this new game sports vibrant 16-bit pixel art to highlight the carnage. The game’s title is also interesting as it sorta hints that there may be more sequels or DLC for Shakedown in other areas around the world or even, time periods too.

There’s no official release date just yet, but Shakedown: Hawaii is scheduled for a release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PS4, PS Vita and Steam (its Steam page lists 2017 as a release date though). Beyond that, the developer also announced that it will publish physical PlayStation 4 and PS Vita versions as well.

Source: Official Site