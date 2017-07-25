PUBG Boosts to 6 Million Units Sold – First-Person Competition Coming to Gamescom

And the Final Version of the Game Hasn’t Even Arrived Yet

With Gamescom drawing closer, Bluehole wanted to relay the popularity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. As the no.1 competitive game on steam, the team found it fitting to hold a tournament at the Germany-based event. In so doing, they revealed that the game has officially hit 6 million sales on Steam. Just last week, it was lauded for reaching 5 million. That’s a major boost.

You can find the press release announcement below:

“PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS has sold more than six million copies in four months since its Early Access launch on March 23, 2017 with peak concurrent users, again surpassing the 422,000 mark with 422,618 simultaneous players at one time on Steam.”

The PUBG tournament will be hosted by the Electronic Sports League (ESL), who usually reserves major events for games like Counter Strike.

Though there are millions of players, only 80 will be competing at Gamescom together. The tournament will consist of several modes including solo, duo, or squads. The best qualifiers will be decided based on performance over three matches.

Something else worth noting about the tournament; it may serve as the debut of PUBG‘s first-person only mode, entailed in the “duo FPP” (first-person perspective) mode listed. As many are well aware this will greatly reduce the players’ environmental awareness, increasing the game’s suspense factor.

Since Gamescom begins on August 23rd, that’s when the tournament will begin. It will take place at 4PM CEST and happen during every day of the event. To watch, you can simply tune into the game’s official channels such as twitch–the platform that helped make it famous. Furthermore, starting August 3rd, PUBG will be hosting the sale of vanity items that will contribute to the tournament’s grand prize. With $350,000 already available, it’s going to be huge.

Gamescom could mark the start of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds becoming one of the most popular esports. Thoughts? Write us a comment down below. And be sure to check back for more news and event updates.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE