PSA: Jotun, The Hand-Drawn Norse Mythology Adventure, is Free This Weekend

Celebrate The Upcoming Release of Sundered With a Free Copy of Jotun

To celebrate the upcoming release of Sundered, Thunder Lotus Games are giving away Jotun! For this weekend only, if you hop on Steam or GOG.com, you’ll be able to grab a copy of the game for free, and also forever.

If you clicked on this, you probably haven’t played Jotun, so here’s the breakdown. The game takes place in a hand-drawn world peppered with the best bits from Norse mythology. You play Thora, a Viking warrior whose unimpressive death is barring her from entering Valhalla. The only remedy is to prove your inherent radness to the gods, thus allowing your entry into the warrior afterlife. In this case, the gods are most impressed with feats of bravery and strength. So, fighting huge monsters and solving cool puzzles, then.

I’ve never played the game myself, but I’m sure going to take the chance now that it’s down to zero dollars and zero cents. There’s no discernible difference between the two digital versions, although GOG is pretty famous for their DRM-free practices. Even if you check it out and hate it for some reason (apparently there’s not a ton of instruction or tutorial content to be found), you can take comfort in the fact that this badass art style is alive and well in Sundered.

SOURCE