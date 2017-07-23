HCS Pro League Championship Matches Today

The HCS Pro League Summer 2017 at DreamHack Atlanta is getting into full swing, with Day 3 of the bracket and the Championship close at hand.





The finale for the HCS Summer Season features a $200,000 prize pool spread across the top-16 finishers, as well as two Pro League spots on the line through the Open Bracket.

This event brings the best Halo teams from North America, Europe, and Australia.

The HCS Summer Finals is a two-stage event, with an Open Bracket feeding into a Championship Bracket where ten professional teams from the North American and European Pro Leagues reside. And that’s where we’re at right now. Check out the stream on Mixer.

Enough talking, start watching! The first match of the series is over, with NVious winning the first CTF match.

SOURCE: TWITTER