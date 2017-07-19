Destiny 2 Runs at 2160p Checkerboard Rendering on the PS4 Pro

Test Shows That Destiny 2 Definitely Exceeds the Original in Terms of Graphics

So the Destiny 2 beta is available now, and we’re all getting a taste of Bungie’s highly anticipated sequel. As is typical, the game is available on the PS4 first. That said, we got a look at the game’s resolution on the PS4 Pro. Question: does it run at 4K?

While the PS4 Pro is advertised as a 4K machine, a game has to be optimized for the console in order to run at native 4K. Short answer, Destiny 2 is running at 2160p resolution. We learn this from a test by Digital Foundry. Furthermore, it obtains this resolution via checkerboard rendering. However, the resolution is dynamic on the horizontal axis, running from 3072 to 3840. Even if the graphics are non-native, PS4 Pro owners will witness a stunning game–definitely more stunning than the regular PS4.

With the PS4, we see native 1080 downscaling. With this in mind, the difference is vast compared to the PS4 Pro upgrade. Both are still locked at 30 fps. But according to analysis, the base PS4 also experiences more frame pacing errors. At least these are not obvious.

Predictably, Digital Foundry confirmed that Destiny 2 on PC looks better in every way. Also, it doesn’t suffer from some of the minor blurrings we see on the PlayStation 4. Fortunately, in terms of visuals, the game is still a step up from its predecessor.

Some additional points of interest. Story sequences in Destiny 2 are rendered in real time and look great no matter which system you’re playing on. And if Bungie isn’t exaggerating, there will be many in the final release. In addition, loading time has been decreased so that players no longer look at loading screen ships for long periods of time.

Many things we see in the beta are subject to change. Now we’re left with the question of how Destiny 2 will run on the Xbox One X when it arrives. Hopefully, we’ll learn sooner rather than later. A native 4K resolution would be a huge plus for Microsoft.

Check back for updates as they come. If you want to view the Destiny 2 beta analysis in its entirety, you can find the video below.

Happy gaming.