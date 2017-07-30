Microsoft Already Has 80 Confirmed Enhanced Titles for the Xbox One X and It’s Just the Beginning

80 Games Have Already Been Enhanced for the Xbox One X

Since the unveiling of the Xbox One X at E3 this year, many developers have come on board, optimizing their games to take advantage of the impressive specs offered from the upcoming hardware. Earlier this month it was confirmed that Star Wars Battlefront II would be an enhanced Xbox One X title, and that was just the beginning. Now, Microsoft has 80 confirmed enhanced games for the Xbox One X, with more to come!

At this present moment, there are 80 enhanced titles ready to take advantage of the specs available in the Xbox One X. The list includes a bunch of games not yet released, as well as some that have received patches in order to run at the highest standard on the Xbox One X. Existing games like Forza Horizon 3, Final Fantasy XV and Halo 5 have been optimized by their developers for the latest Xbox console, supporting full 4K resolutions as well. Upcoming anticipated titles like Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry 5 and Crackdown 3 will also be enhanced for the new hardware.

The list of enhanced titles will likely continue to grow over the next few months, as more developers get on board with the hardware, but for now you can check out the full list of games that have already been optimized below.

Agents of Mayhem

Anthem

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Black Desert

Chess Ultra

Code Vein

Crackdown 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Destiny 2

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Evil Within 2

F1 2017

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 18

FIFA 18

Fortnite

Forza Motorsport 7

Hello Neighbor

Killing Floor 2

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Metro Exodus

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Path of Exile

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Project Cars 2

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Sea of Thieves

Star Wars Battlefront II

State of Decay 2

Super Lucky’s Tale

The Artful Escape

The Last Night

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus

Ark: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Battlefield 1

Dead Rising 4

Dishonored 2

DOOM

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Elder Scrolls Online

Elite Dangerous

Everspace

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy 15

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Gears of War 4

Halo 5

Halo Wars 2

Hitman

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Killer Instinct

Mantis Burn Racing

Minecraft

Outlast 2

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Portal Knights

Pure Chess

Resident Evil 7

RiME

Rocket League

Skyrim SE

Slime Rancher

SUPERHOT

Tekken 7

The Surge

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Happy Few

Witcher 3

World of Tanks

The Xbox One X drops on November 7th and will be available for $499 USD. Will you be picking it up or are you waiting for more titles to be announced? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

