Microsoft Already Has 80 Confirmed Enhanced Titles for the Xbox One X and It’s Just the Beginning

80 Games Have Already Been Enhanced for the Xbox One X
Since the unveiling of the Xbox One X at E3 this year, many developers have come on board, optimizing their games to take advantage of the impressive specs offered from the upcoming hardware. Earlier this month it was confirmed that Star Wars Battlefront II would be an enhanced Xbox One X title, and that was just the beginning. Now, Microsoft has 80 confirmed enhanced games for the Xbox One X, with more to come!
At this present moment, there are 80 enhanced titles ready to take advantage of the specs available in the Xbox One X. The list includes a bunch of games not yet released, as well as some that have received patches in order to run at the highest standard on the Xbox One X. Existing games like Forza Horizon 3, Final Fantasy XV and Halo 5 have been optimized by their developers for the latest Xbox console, supporting full 4K resolutions as well. Upcoming anticipated titles like Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry 5 and Crackdown 3 will also be enhanced for the new hardware.
The list of enhanced titles will likely continue to grow over the next few months, as more developers get on board with the hardware, but for now you can check out the full list of games that have already been optimized below.
- Agents of Mayhem
- Anthem
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Black Desert
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Crackdown 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Destiny 2
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Evil Within 2
- F1 2017
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 18
- FIFA 18
- Fortnite
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Hello Neighbor
- Killing Floor 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Metro Exodus
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Path of Exile
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Project Cars 2
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Sea of Thieves
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- The Artful Escape
- The Last Night
- Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Battlefield 1
- Dead Rising 4
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Elder Scrolls Online
- Elite Dangerous
- Everspace
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy 15
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Gears of War 4
- Halo 5
- Halo Wars 2
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Killer Instinct
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Minecraft
- Outlast 2
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm
- Portal Knights
- Pure Chess
- Resident Evil 7
- RiME
- Rocket League
- Skyrim SE
- Slime Rancher
- SUPERHOT
- Tekken 7
- The Surge
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Witcher 3
- World of Tanks
The Xbox One X drops on November 7th and will be available for $499 USD. Will you be picking it up or are you waiting for more titles to be announced? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!