Bungie Addresses Player Complaints About the Destiny 2 Beta

Bungie Addresses Destiny 2 Beta Concerns

Although the Destiny 2 beta has just launched today for everyone, those with early-access codes have been playing for the past few days. While most players are happy about what they’re seeing, others are raising concerns over specific aspects of the game. Bungie has now addressed these complaints stating that they are aware the problems exist within this early version of the beta.

If you’ve played the Destiny 2 beta you will know what kind of annoyances these players are talking about, however if you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet, these issues include a reduced recharge rate of abilities and Supers, and a lack of Power ammo being dropped within PvE. Power ammo, used for shotguns, fusion rifles, rocket launchers and the like, has a low drop rate, making using these powerful weapons difficult within PvE. Along with the slow recharge rates of grenades and Supers, players have run into some problems killing enemies up close and personal. This of course, leads to a more gun heavy experience, which without the Power ammo, becomes an annoyance for players.

Bungie has stated that we shouldn’t worry about these issues, as the Destiny 2 Beta Design Lead Rob Engeln has said the beta is an early build from a few months ago. “The PVE game tuning has changed pretty significantly since the Beta build was deployed. The nature of a Beta of this scale requires that it’s based off a build of the game that is now months old.” In fact, these issues have likely already been fixed. “In many cases, your feedback is helping us validate changes that were previously made based on internal feedback and playtesting. For example, we too felt that ammo (especially power ammo) was too scarce in PvE. In addition to retuning the drop rates, we built a system that guarantees power ammo drops for you and your Fireteam from certain enemies, giving power weapons a more reliable and predictable role in your arsenal. Other areas where we’ve made significant tuning changes include grenade effectiveness in PvE, Boss vitality, and weapon damage against non-player combatants.”

Further to what Engeln had to say about the Destiny 2 beta, Jared Berbach, the Producer of Destiny 2, stated that the feedback from the beta has helped the team immensely. “We had many updates to the original, but Destiny 2 is a brand new game using brand new technology in order to deliver an awesome experience. This new technology needs a lot of testing. It helps us evaluate our new tech advancements, including enhancements you’ll understand more fully when you play the full game. Ultimately, it paves the way for us to have a much smoother launch.”

The Destiny 2 beta for consoles is on from now until July 23rd, so if you want to get in on the action, now is the time to do it! Destiny 2 arrives on September 6th for the PlayStation and Xbox One and on October 24th for the PC. If you’re wondering what to expect from the Destiny 2 beta, check out what we had to say here.

Are you playing the beta this weekend? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

