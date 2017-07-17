Atari Has Revealed What the ‘Ataribox’ Looks Like and It’s Pretty Slick

Atari Releases a Sneak Peek of the ‘Ataribox’

Last month Atari revealed that they were making a brand new console, and while the company is known for retro gaming, it would seem like they are stepping into the modern era of the industry! Today, just one month after their announcement, Atari has released new photos showing off the design for its new system the ‘Ataribox’.

In a newsletter from Atari, they unveiled their new Ataribox, the first console they’ve made in over 20 years. While the company remained pretty tight-lipped about the Ataribox, they explained the reason is because they don’t want to tease us, “We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so.”

That’s good news right? It sounds like they want to make sure everything is as close to perfect before they really begin sharing a bunch of details. With that being said they did show off two different designs for the Ataribox, both of which have an HDMI port, a SD port, and four USB ports. Atari said this is a way to offer the ability to play both retro and modern games on one console!

There is a classic design, which features an iconic and retro wood look, and it is ribbed, with a raised back. The front panel can be either wood, or glass, and has a front facing logo, complete with glowing indicator lights. There is also a modern design, which is the same as the classic, in everything but colour. This modern design is black and red, rather than black and wood. You can check out both designs below.

Hopefully Atari will shed some light on whether their newest console will have enough power to compete with the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, or whether it will just be used to play both the retro games, and some newer third-party titles. Maybe sometime soon they will also share some details regarding the hardware specs, price and release date!

What do you think about the Ataribox? Does it look like something you might pick up? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

