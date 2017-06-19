The Inpatient Takes Place 60 Years Before Until Dawn

The Inpatient Features A Brand New Story

During Sony’s E3 2017 press conference last week, Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games debuted its PSVR horror title, The Inpatient, and a Game Director at the studio, Nik Bowen, shared soon after on PlayStation’s official blog that the new title is a prequel to Until Dawn. The PSVR title takes place at the creepy Blackwood Sanatorium in 1950’s where the institution was still in its heyday according to Bowen. Besides that, he says that players won’t have to play Until Dawn (but, you totally should because it’s incredible) to enjoy this one that is pushed as a standalone title with a brand new cast and story.

“We also worked closely with Until Dawn scriptwriters Larry Fessenden and Graham Reznick to create a truly absorbing script that really brings the story to life, Bowen added. “The result is an incredibly immersive experience.” To help with that immersion, the game will make use of immersive 3D binaural audio to draw players into the psychological horror.

While it’s unclear if you’ll switch to various characters like in Until Dawn, but you’ll still meet a cast of characters, each with their own agendas. Beyond that, The Inpatient is still without a release date but hopefully, it will launch for PSVR around this Halloween.

