Play Styx: Shards of Darkness Demo and get 40% off on Steam

Free Styx Demo Also Coming Very Soon to Console

For anyone seeking to play the latest stealth game by Cyanide Studios, guess what? You can now play the demo for Styx: Shards of Darkness for free. That’s the thing about free demos, you try and then decide if you want to buy. Therefore, there’s no reason not to play as the crude goblin assassin today.

Thanks to the success of the original Styx, the sequel is back with a vengeance. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, anyone can experience the bigger world through the eyes of the joke-cracking Styx. And if you like bad jokes, even better. With a bigger budget, Cyanid as developed a better narrative, so you can get into more detail with Shards of Darkness.



Behold some of the key features of Styx: Shards of Darkness

A brand new adventure in the universe of a centuries-old goblin assassin, taking you to the city of the Dark Elves

New engine: beautiful graphics created in Unreal Engine 4

New enemies, new environments, new abilities and improved stealth mechanics for Styx

Unique co-op mode – join a friend’s game to sneak and stab through missions together

As a result of the upgrade from the last game, Styx: Master of Shadows, players can now move faster and benefit from a variety of new abilities. These make the story even better as players bask in the expanding greed of our goblin protagonist.

Now that you have an idea of what’s in store, you can play the demo now. At the end of it, you can upgrade. But to make the offer a little more tempting, Focus Home Interactive is offering the game at 40% off. The deal is available exclusively through Steam and lasts until June 12th. So there’s no time like the present to play Styx: Shards of Darkness.

Starting June 9th, the free demo will be also available on Xbox One. The same will be true of PlayStation 4 three days later, on June 12th.

Have a glorious day.

SOURCE: Press Release