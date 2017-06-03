Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Game Pass Special Edition is Sexy & Available Next Month

Microsoft’s new subscription service for Xbox One fans, Xbox Game Pass, has officially gone live for all Xbox One owners. And if you still don’t know much about the new Xbox Game Pass subscription coming to consoles, find out everything you need to know here. We rank the top 10 game pass games here. To celebrate the event, Seagate will soon serve up a special bundle supporting the Game Pass program.

The Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Game Pass Special Edition external hard drive will be sold in 2TB and 4TB storage capacities. They will sport a slick white, rounded form factor with black Xbox and Seagate logos stamped on top, and connect to the Xbox One (or Xbox 360) using a single USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port: no additional power adapter will be required.

In addition to the white exterior, the drives will also come with a special bonus: a free one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription for the 2TB unit, and a two-month free subscription for the 4TB unit. That’s a $10 and $20 savings, respectively. Not a bad savings at all for a robust hard drive.

The following features are identified on Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Game Pass Special Edition 4TB Amazon page:

One-month Xbox Game Pass membership is included with the special edition 2TB Game Drive

Store 100+ Xbox One games with 4TB capacity

Plug-and-play setup gets you up and playing in seconds

Compact size and no power cable means it’s perfect for your living room or to take to a friend’s house

USB 3.0 delivers full-throttle gaming – like playing from your console’s hard drive

