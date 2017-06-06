No Man’s Sky Sending Reddit Mods Mysterious Packages Hinting at next Update

Developers of No Man’s Sky Sending Reddit Mods Mysterious Packages That Hint at the next Big Update

The developers of No Man’s Sky, Hello Games, have made it known that they’re still cranking out updates in the game, and they’re going all out with teasing the next stage of the game publicly. With the team behind No Man’s Sky sending Reddit mods mysterious packages that contain hints at the next big update, you bet that said moderators are super eager to share what these packages contain.

On top of a beautiful bundle of No Man’s Sky swag, such as collector pins, socks, and a signed poster dawned with the words “hope you like what’s next” and “dreaming of far-flung worlds,” the packages they’ve been receiving contain cassettes, labeled with the numbers “x/16.” While the cassettes themselves contain oddly spooky music and strange noises that don’t seem to make any sense, when ran through a spectrograph, the numbers that result can be translated to words like “portal.”

You can listen to cassette 3/16 in the video below!

Reddit moderators of the No Man’s Sky forums are still waiting on the remaining packages with tapes to come rolling in, so there’s still a bit of investigation to do around this subject, but it sure is exciting to try to crack the code to the upcoming big update for the game. If Hello Games continues along with their regular three-month update cycle, we can expect the updates to be rolling out sometime this month.

