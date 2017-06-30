Fantasy MMO Rift Has More Free Content Coming out Soon

Trion’s Fantasy MMO Rift Getting A Bunch of Content for Zero Dollars in July

Perhaps you’ve forgotten about Rift? It has, after all, been a little while since the last expansion was released. Well, it’s time to fire it up once again, as the newest expansion has caught a sudden case of free. Rift: Prophecy of Ahnket is accessible to everyone for no money down, with the newest update, Celestial Storm, coming out this July.

This update is of course also free. In total, this means players with no inclination to spend a dime can get in on hundreds of hours of content for a wink and a song. You’ve got new zones, new Primalist souls, new housing options and more. For those of you out of the loop, Rift has been on a free-to-play model for some time now. While this can be the death knell for an MMO, Rift has managed to stay afloat quite nicely on optional purchases for several years.

Some of this will be bundled in with Rift’s annual Summerfest, the game-spanning seasonal celebration that is also full of giveaways, prizes and event-exclusive rewards. Prophecy of Ahnket: Celestial Storm will be dropping on July 19th for all players. The expansion itself, Prophecy of Ahnket, is available right now, making this a good time to jump back in.

SOURCE: Press Release