Mistwalker Announces Terra Battle 2 and Terra Wars

Terra Battle 2 Will Launch for PC, iOS, and Android

So… It looks Mistwalker is jumping ahead of that June 22 livestream where the studio’s head and Final Fantasy creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi, will announce a new game along with his old comrade, Nobuo Uematsu. Gematsu reports via a translated Famitsu that Mistwalker is making Terra Battle 2 and another game called Terra Wars as well.



Terra Battle 2 will be launching in Japan 2017 on iOS, Android, and also PC as well. Mistwalker will be handling the images, sound, and scenario whereas Bravely Default developer, Silicon Studio, will aid in programming and materials. The title will be a free-to-play with microtransactions that will about 50 chapters in length where Sakaguchi hopes to distribute a new chapter a week like a television show. Compared to the original title, the gameplay sounds like it’ll retain its grid-based combat, but it will also now have equipment and guardians as well. You’ll be able to bring up to four party members to battle.

Terra Wars sounds like slightly more intriguing as the Terra Battle characters will appear as claymation. Gematsu notes that a single character’s image data will be about 2,000 photographs taken from eight directions. More information will be released following Terra Battle 2‘s launch, but eight directions make me think of rotating the map in Final Fantasy Tactics so characters can be seen in multiple angles. I can only hope that Sakaguchi will do something similar, but of course, I hope they bring in that game’s director, Yasumi Matsuno, to help out.

Like Final Fantasy, Sakaguchi hopes to build a “Terra World” brand where the two games above may share similar concepts but will have completely different scenarios and gameplay systems.

It’s unclear whether the upcoming livestream will be to announce these two games, it’s likely that this will be the case.

