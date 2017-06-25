Final Fantasy XIV Will Have A Lot of Final Fantasy XV Crossover Content

Please Let It Include Aranea Highwind

Whatever success Final Fantasy XIV has right now, it’s well-earned due to successful rebirth after its rocky initial release in 2010. Since A Realm Reborn launched, there have been two expansions, Heavensward and Stormblood, that added hours of content and new classes to battle the beasts in Eorzea. Part of the reason why the online MMORPG had such a triumphant return was the new producer and director, Naoki Yoshida aka Yoshi-P, who had helmed the execution of A Realm Reborn. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier sat down with Yoshi-P during E3 2017, and there were some tantalizing bits about a possible Final Fantasy XV crossover in the future.

Regarding that juicy FFXV crossover event in-game, Yoshida told Kotaku:

“Plans for these are moving forward. The Final Fantasy XV team has settled down on their end. We feel that it’s going to be rather hefty in volume in terms of this crossover. Once we are able to get some visual references, some graphics available, and when we decide on timing, we’ll make sure to make an official announcement.”

With Stormblood‘s release so close to E3 2017, it made sense to keep the spotlight on that expansion. However, there will still be room this year at Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, PAX, or even FFXV’s one-year anniversary to make such an announcement. That said, I’m curious how they would incorporate FFXV’s more realistic motifs into the game beyond an Instant Noodle Cup plug.

Besides that, Yoshida also shared with Kotaku that he would need at least two more expansions to finish off his planned overarching story for the game. Check out Kotaku at the source below for the rest of the great interview with Yoshida.

