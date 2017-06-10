Dragon Ball FighterZ Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

The Game Is Aiming For An Early 2018 Worldwide Release

It appears Bandai Namco has accidentally sent out press releases for an unannounced Dragon Ball fighting game. Gematsu reported yesterday that there was a Namco Bandai Japanese press release that details a new Dragon Ball 2.5D fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The title is being developed by Guilty Gear developers, Arc System Works, and will be shooting for a worldwide release in early 2018.

As you can kind of make out from the picture above, Dragon Ball FighterZ will deviate from the usual one-on-one combat and go for a three-versus-three team battle system instead. The gameplay will likely be closer to Marvel Vs Capcom 2 fare than Dissidia Final Fantasy RT with swappable teammates. With Arcs System behind the wheel, the fighting mechanics will definitely be tight.

Gematsu also reports that the producer Tomoko Hiroki opted for a 2.5D style as opposed to 3D or 2D animation so it could incorporate some dynamic camera angles for a “broader range of expression”.

From the pictures in the press release, we can see that Cell, Goku, Vegeta, Majin Buu, and Frieza will be part of the cast. As long as they got Piccolo, I’ll be all good.

