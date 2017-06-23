Dedicated Destiny Players Will Receive Rewards in Destiny 2 for Their Hard Work

Destiny 2 Players Will Be Rewarded For Their Dedication in the Original Title

After seeing Destiny 2 in action at E3, and finding out that it is coming to consoles earlier than expected, the hype for the newest game in the franchise is at an all-time high. Recently, however Bungie has announced some even better news for hardcore Destiny players: you will be rewarded for your efforts in Destiny 2!

With only two and a half more months to go until the release of Destiny 2 Bungie has given us even more to get excited about with their latest announcement. Dedicated Destiny fans will receive a few different emblems in Destiny 2 to celebrate their efforts and continued commitment to the original game. This of course doesn’t exactly make up for the fact that players hard work and dedication into their characters will not be transferred over to Destiny 2, however it’s a start. And while it is unfortunate that all of the time that went into the perfect character build and armor will not be coming along to the next journey, it’s not that surprising considering Call of Duty and Battlefield never let us carry our progress over.

On latest Bungie blog post, community manager David “DeeJ” Dague stated that there will be quite a few Destiny 2 bonuses, however they are keeping them under wraps. If you want to check out what the emblems will look like, you can see them on the blog here. If you want to receive the emblems for your Destiny 2 character(s) then you will need to complete the following items before August 1, 2017:

Completing a Moment of Triumph during year one

Completing all ten Moments of Triumph during year one

Completing a Moment of Triumph during year two (The Taken King)

Completing all eight Moments of Triumph during The Taken King

Reaching Rank 2 in the Age of Triumph record book during Rise of Iron

Reaching Rank 7 in the Age of Triumph record book during Rise of Iron

Hitting a Grimoire score of over 5,000

In the same post, Dague also stated that the final day for Trials of Osiris is August 11th, and the final day for Iron Banner is August 1st.

