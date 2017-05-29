Would You Spend $1999 on a Home Arcade?

Dream Arcade Announces Two New Limited Edition Arcade Machines.

You read that right folks! Dream Arcade, a company that specializes in custom made arcade machines for your home has recently announced the production of two limited edition style arcades: The Dreamcade Fighter Edition and the Dreamcade Retro Edition.

The Dreamcade Fighter Edition comes with a 24″ widescreen TV, and is designed to include the most popular arcade fighting games: Street Fighter 4, Mortal Kombat 1, 2, and 3, etc. The Dreamcade Retro Edition is set to launch with over 200 old-school games with “classic NES styling.”



All Dream Arcades feature the classic six-button layout for two players, support for thousands of games with free updates for life, tempered glass, and much more. Either of these limited edition home consoles can be yours for a meager $1999 USD with an expected delivery time of 6-8 weeks. Dream Arcades has stated that these are a limited edition product, so if you have a serious love of retro gaming and a few thousands dollars burning a hole in your wallet, it might be a good idea to order yours now!

Dream Arcade is the worlds largest manufacturer and distributor of arcades, partnering globally with millworks, factories, and software companies to keep the cost of their arcades as low as possible without sacrificing quality. They build their machines with custom software and hardware with a guarantee that customers requiring help will never be without: Dream Arcades support team can be reached for free by phone, email, chat support, and even a remote connection to Dream Arcades directly. For more information, check out their official website.

Would you spend $1999 on a classic themed arcade with a lifetime of support? Let us know what you think on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release.