Fast Action Shooter, Vanquish, Launches for PC Alongside Dev Diary

Now with 4k and Mouse Support for Better Action

Platinum Games has worked hard to deliver Vanquish to PC. And with all the upgrades, it looks like it’s finally paid off. The accelerated game of war is now available via Steam, and SEGA couldn’t be happier.

Years have passed since Vanquish arrived for the Xbox 360 and PS3. Considering the time, a PC release appeared a distant dream. But, like Bayonetta before it, the game has arrived with a host of optimized features, including 4K and mouse support. With unlocked framerate and customizable keyboard options, Vanquish now enables better, faster moves for skilled players.

Furthermore, to commemorate this release, Platinum Games has unveiled a new developer diary video. Thanks to this, players gain never-before-seen insight into the making of the game. Discover the answers to creative decisions, such as “Why did Director Mikami want to make a speedy action shooter?” “Where did Sam’s slide boosters come from?” “Why the dancing robots?”

Before release, SEGA offered Bayonetta owners a 25% discount alongside a pre-order Digital Deluxe Edition. If you didn’t pick it up, you done goofed.

Now that Vanquish has arrived, will you be taking advantage of its new features? comment down below. You can pick it up on Steam right now for $19.99.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release