Listen to the WipEout Omega Collection Soundtrack with 28 Awesome Songs

Sony Interactive Entertainment Reveals the WipEout Omega Collection Soundtrack with 28 Awesome Songs – Listen Now

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the full soundtrack for the WipEout Omega Collection today, and it’s bangin’. The PlayStation Blog announced that the WipEout Omega Collection soundtrack features 28 awesome songs coming out for the game, as well as music from artists featured in WipEout titles before it. New, unreleased songs from up and coming WipEout artists are also included on the soundtrack.

Eager to know what you’ll be hearing on the WipEout Omega Collection soundtrack? We’ve got the entire track list below! The full soundtrack is also available for streaming on Spotify, so you can slap your favorites onto your favorite gaming mix:

1. ADDIKTION – Shake It (Wipeout Omega Instrumental Edit)

2. Airwolf – Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)

3. Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – Kill That Noise (Wipeout Omega Edit)

4. Boys Noize – XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)

5. Brodinski feat Louisahhh – Let The Beat Control Your Body

6. Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – Community Funk (Deadmau5 remix)

7. David Tort & Danielle Simeone – You Got To (Wipeout Omega Edit)

8. DC Breaks – Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)

9. CODE:MANTA – DFCK

10. Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)

11. DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)

12. Emika – Double Edge (GeRM Remix)

13. James Talk – Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)

14. Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)

15. Krakota – Lust Thrust

16. Matrix & Futurebound – Glow Worm

17. Matt Anthony – Headlights

18. Memtrix – IC YR PAIN

19. Metrik – Bring It Like That

20. Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – Upsides Have Downsides (Wipeout Omega Edit)

21. Noisia & The Upbeats – Dead Limit

22. Red One – Born Free

23. Soundprank – Obsidian

24. Swanky Tunes – Give It

25. Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)

26. The Chemical Bros – C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l

27. The Prodigy – Invaders Must Die

28. Warden – Get Down

WipEout Omega Collection will be making its way exclusively to PlayStation 4 consoles (with PS4 Pro support) on June 6th.

