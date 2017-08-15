Tacoma Video Review – A Story Driven Exploration Game With Soul

Tacoma Video Review

After a long binge session of blowing the heads off of zombies, eviscerating your friends in murder tournaments, or driving far too fast for anyone’s good just to look cool, sometimes you just need a cool down period with a different kind of game. In recent years, developers have been taking chances with new ideas and produced some of the most fascinating games entirely through their story. With titles like Heavy Rain, Journey, and the phenomenal Firewatch, we receive games focused on rich and captivating stories rather than who can pop off an enemies head at 10,000 yards. Tacoma is one such game, playing more like an interactive story rather than a video game, and while it isn’t without some flaws, it is definitely worth a look. Check out our video review below.

Tacoma is an exploration game set aboard an empty space station in the year 2088. Players take control of Ami, equipped with an Augmented Reality device, who must travel the ship and access security cameras, personal logs, and pretty much everything on board to recreate the events that took place and explain what happened to the missing crew. The more Ami uncovers, the more clues and secrets she will find to learn the truth about what really happened from the ships AI, ODIN. It’s a unique idea for a game, and for someone looking to experience a story and invest in characters, it’s worth a look.

Tacoma was released on August 2nd for PC, Mac, Linux, and Xbox One.