A Closer Look at Oscar Brittain’s Indie Racing RPG ‘Desert Child’

Our Interview with ‘Desert Child’ Developer Oscar Brittain

E3 is a fantastic place for indie developers to come out and showcase their hard work alongside the top developers and publishers in video games. Among those in attendance this year was Oscar Brittain, an Australian developer who presented his latest project: a speeder bike-inspired sidescrolling RPG racer called Desert Child. Screenshot’s of the game simply don’t do it justice – you must see it in action for its depth of field and nuanced graphics that make it stand out from other titles. Check out our interview with Oscar Brittain and some of our gameplay footage as we delve into Desert Child.

Desert Child is a side scrolling futuristic racing game using hover bikes. Players must complete races to earn coins which are used for upgrades and repairs. Oscar Brittain touched on mechanics such as hunger in the video, as well as mentioning that characters can become an alcoholic and must continue to pay for the habit. Whatever else could potentially afflict the character is unknown at this time but it sure sounds interesting and full of potential.

Desert Child is currently slated for release in January of 2018, and is expected to launch on Steam, iOS, Android, and potentially home consoles.