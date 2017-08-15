Outdoor Courts and Players Look Vastly Improved in NBA Live 18 Gameplay Footage

NBA Live 18 ‘The One’ Gameplay Footage

It’s been some tight competition over the years between 2K Studios NBA 2K series and EA Sports NBA Live series, but for the moment it seems EA is pulling closer to what the gamers want this year. We’ve got some pure, commentary free gameplay footage to show off what the new NBA Live 18 looks like in action. Enjoy.

The mechanics and controls have basketball games have easily been nailed down long ago, so what matters now is customization and fresh designs. Basketball is one of those sports where guys want to get in each other’s faces, talk some smack, and then beat them at the game and talk a little more. Somehow, sports games have always struggled with having a decent player creation system that can make you look human. While NBA 2K18 is promising more customization options, NBA Live 18’s ‘The One’ will not only give you visual customization but complete playstyle options. Even their website lets you check out just what kind of fine tuned options you have.

The game will feature ‘The One’, a mode where you build your player from the ground up to be exactly who you want them to be and to follow their own path. You’ll be able to train on the streets and compete in the NBA, with both paths intertwining together to create your own unique story. The WNBA will be playable for the first time in the series history, and the game will feature a host of multiplayer options, as well as a companion app using your smart device to scan your face and instantly craft it in the game. (We all know how well those have worked in the past)

NBA Live 18 is set for release on September 15th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.