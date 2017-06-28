Defend the Mushroom Kingdom in Our Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle E3 Preview

Hands-On Preview of Nintendo and Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Nintendo has a tendency to throw games at us that – at first – surprise and confuse us. Shortly after that, we realize it was something we never knew we wanted in the first place but can’t help but want it all the more. While information on Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle had sadly leaked before the official announcement, we nevertheless were grinning ear to ear to see the Mushroom Kingdom combined with the kooky slapstick presence of the Rabbids. At E3 2017 we were finally given the chance to take up arms to defend Mario’s home in this surprisingly strategy-heavy turn-based tactics game. Check out our first impressions below.

When the initial leaked image hit, Nintendo fans were cautiously optimistic about this new direction – when have you ever seen Mario with a Mega-Man style blaster? – and so far, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is shaping up to be a delightful tactics game for the Switch and is sure to be a fantastic multiplayer experience with loads of quirky and memorable moments.

We don’t know much about the story for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, except that the appearance of Rabbids in the Mushroom Kingdom can only spell doom, and its up to Mario to once again save the world and send the Rabbids back where they came from.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is set for release on August 29th, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.