Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Brings Nothing But Attitude and Charm

Hands-on With Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy at E3

For years we grumbled, begged, and pleaded to see the return of PlayStations arguably most iconic mascot since the console’s inception. It was last year at E3 that Shawn Layden made the announcement that for the first time in nearly two decades, Crash Bandicoot would finally return! We were teased only with the spectacle on stage and the promise of what the game would be – a remaster of the classic trilogy, rebuilt from the ground up – but it was enough to put a feather in the cap of Playstation at E3 2016. One year later at E3 2017, COGconnected got to go hands on and see just what the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy was all about and it did not disappoint.

Crash was an iconic experience for PlayStation when it first launched, giving us a new platforming adventure with a wholly unique character that could compete with the icons of Nintendo but still had a singularly PlayStation feel. The Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is a complete remaster of the original three games which set the lovable orange guy apart from the competition, with the games being torn down and rebuilt from the ground up with high definition 4K resolution and remastered audio effects.

Early reviews of the game are looking extremely positive, most notably the fact that the classic attitude and charm we all know and love have returned without being shoe-horned in – the game feels authentic and more lovable than before. The game also features the ability to play as Crash’s sister Coco, however the difference does not affect gameplay in any way, although she definitely has an attitude of her own on screen.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is scheduled for release June 30th, 2017.