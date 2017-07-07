Moss is a Charming VR Game Coming at a Time When PSVR Badly Needs a Hit

Turn the Pages on the Adventure of Quill in Moss, the Must-Have PSVR Game of the Year

When VR gaming first became a thing, we were all incredibly excited to explore our favorite adventures in new and exciting ways. What we have received in the way of VR; however, tends to lean towards horror and shooter games that merit little replay value or emotional investment. Let’s face it, none of the games release so far justify the expensive purchase of a VR unit. Sure, it is early, but VR has largely been a disappointment.

At E3 this year we were treated to a wholesome and heartwarming teaser trailer for a new VR title coming to PlayStation 4 – Moss. It’s a game that utilizes the VR functions in a unique and interesting way, and you find yourself quickly attached to your little furry companion: Quill. Moss is exactly the kind of experience we want in a VR game. So without further delay, check out our hands-on impressions of the game:

Moss will see players take the role of the Reader, a person experiencing Moss as a book in a quiet library. The VR headset lets you look about the environment while using the controller to guide Quill through a variety of creative puzzles and mild combat, as well as manipulating the environment to help her out. As Quill progresses through the story, you can even hear the turning of the pages as the Reader continues the story. While we haven’t had a chance to see much of the game yet, it is without a doubt going to be an absolute must have for PSVR owners.





Moss is the winner of numerous “Best of E3 2017” awards and nominations. It is expected for a Q4 launch this year around the holiday season, and will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 4.