Destiny 2 Looks Faster and More Intense in Our Multiplayer Footage From the Beta

We Get Our Hands On The Destiny 2 Beta With Crucible Countdown and Crucible Control

Can’t get enough of Destiny 2? Is it just too hard to wait until September to defend the Guardians against the onslaught of the Red Legion? Garrett Drake and Jacob Alka of COGconnected got their hands on the Destiny 2 beta and dived right into some multiplayer action. Not only do we have 10 minutes of the Crucible Countdown gameplay for you, we also managed to squeak in a quick round of Crucible Control to see just what makes Destiny 2 such a highly anticipated title. Check it out for yourselves below.

Still not enough gameplay for you? Move on to our next video below and check out the Crucible Control with COGconnected.

Destiny 2 is a highly anticipated first person shooter, following after the events of the first game. General Dominus Ghaul, the leader of the Red Legion, feels the Traveler was mistaken in gifting the Light to humanity, and so has set out to claim the power for himself. With the Guardians losing their connection to the Traveler and the Light, they must find a new source of power to take on the Red Legion.

Destiny 2 has an explosive new story that changes the very shape of the game as fans know it. With all new powers, sub classes, and a dire fight for survival. The game features four new worlds to explore, an all new load-out system and inventory, as well as new multiplayer features. The new Guided Games feature allows players to immediately search for active strikes and raids that require additional players.

Destiny 2 is currently in open beta, and is set for release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6th, with the PC version launching on October 24th.