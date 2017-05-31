Top 5 Video Game Releases to Watch for June 2017

The Best Video Game Releases this Month

June is always a big month for video games, especially with the gaming event of the year, E3. Typically, E3 is when companies showcase and announce upcoming titles and thus video game releases are not as prevalent. With some hard hitters back in May led by fighting juggernaut Injustice 2 in addition to RiME and Prey, what on earth is left for June? Well, let’s just say that Injustice 2 is leading the charge in fighting games this year as we go on to look at the top 5 games coming out this month.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Activision – PS4 (June 30)

Crash is back! Well, not really, but he is definitely back in high definition as Vicarious Visions are remastering the first three Crash Bandicoot titles in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Recently, remasters have typically not resulted in much of an improvement, given that many remasters happen within a few years of the original title releasing. Well, Crash Bandicoot: Warped (the latest of the three included titles) released in 1998, almost 20 years ago, and it is hard to argue against a remaster of a game that old. The game is sure to attract fans of the series, players new to the franchise or platform, contemporary Naughty Dog fans, and young gamers alike.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – Bethesda Softworks – PS4, XB1, PC (June 6)



While existing TES: Online players can enter the expansion now, the official release is not until June 6th. Like many others, my first foray into The Elder Scrolls series was The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and this expansion could mark many new journeys into The Elder Scrolls Online. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind expansion features the largest zone to date, Vvardenfell, a new class, 4v4v4 battlegrounds, and more. Many TES: Online players are surely enjoying Morrowind at the moment, and this expansion marks a solid entry point for new players as well.