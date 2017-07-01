Top 5 Video Game Releases to Watch for July 2017

The Best Video Game Releases for July 2017



We’re finally at the official halfway point for the year and what a year it has been! We just went live with our Top 10 Games of 2017 So Far and the list is impressive, to say the least. June was a solid month for releases too, especially given that E3 took most of the attention for the month. We came out of June with games like Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, ARMS, DiRT 4, and Tekken 7 but it’s time to move forward! July 2017 is here and while it’s a bit light on AAA games, there are some very interesting titles to go along with the larger releases. Check out our list of the top five games to keep an eye out for!

Fortnite – Epic Games – PC, PS4, XB1 (July 25)

Announced in 2011 just three weeks after its conception, we’ve waited six long years for Fortnite to drop, and here in July 2017, Fortnite is finally set to release (in paid Early Access). For those who don’t know, Fortnite is a co-op sandbox zombie survival game with random maps that is based on exploration, gathering supplies, building a base, and fighting off zombies. Survival and horde-like games have been very popular as of late, but Fortnite looks to have that polish that seems to be lacking in similar titles. Overall, Fortnite looks to have that solid balance of serious gameplay and over-the-top action that could be a winning formula. We are looking forward to seeing what Fortnite brings to the survival genre.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – Square Enix – PS4 (July 11)

Originally released in 2006, Final Fantasy XII brought many changes to the series formula, most notably a seamless battle system. While receiving praise from critics, the game was met with criticism from fans and it wasn’t until years later that the title (except for the player character) began receiving the credit it deserved. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is a welcome remaster, letting many fans who missed the original game experience an innovative title in an iconic series. We are very excited to be hopping back into the world of Ivalice, and if the quality of the title stands, we hope the title receives the fan recognition it was neglected the first time around.