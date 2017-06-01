3 Best and 3 Worst Games from May 2017

3 Up, 3 Down May 2017 Edition

2017 has been very good to gamers thus far, with some great releases and Game of the Year contenders early on such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon Zero Dawn. As we approach E3 2017, we notice that game releases are beginning to slow down a bit. Despite that, we have been treated to some great games and some not so great games lately. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the three best and worst games from May 2017.

The Best

Injustice 2

One of, if not the most anticipated fighting game of the year, Injustice 2 dropped in May 2017, featuring some of our favorite heroes and villains duking it out. With loads of content, great graphics, customization options, and a strong narrative, Injustice 2 has done justice to the genre and characters it utilizes. While some aspects of the gear system may turn some people away, NetherRealm Studios has simply modernized the fighting genre to match current industry practices. However, as our own Erin Soares noted in her review, “Overall, there is nothing that can really take away from the experience that is Injustice 2.”

RiME

Rime was announced back in 2013 and almost entered “development hell”, however, it has made its way out of the depths and into happy consumer hands. With many comparisons to titles such as Journey, The Last Guardian, and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Rime had some lofty expectations to meet. Fortunately, with a strong narrative, art direction, and gameplay, Rime met expectations and possibly surpassed them as well.

Super Rude Bear Resurrection

Every once in awhile, a game without much attention comes along and simply wins gamers over. Super Rude Bear Resurrection is one of these games. As a difficult masocore platformer, Super Rude Bear Resurrection is a title that seemingly caters to a particular audience. While the game is indeed highly difficult, the unique mechanic of leaving your corpses behind adds a new dimension to the genre. While the title may not be for everyone, the unique mechanics allow players both new and familiar to the genre to enjoy the game regardless.