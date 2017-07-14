National Nude Day 2017 – 10 Memorable Moments of Nudity in Video Games

Ah, July 14th, also known as National Nude Day. A day where the people of the world, or at least those that follow these frequent “National” days, celebrate the naked human body. Nudity is one of those peculiar things that seems to piss off an absurd amount of people, and yet, under our various layers of clothing, we’re all naked. Video games have had their share of nude moments for decades and today we’re going to look at 10 Memorable Moments of Nudity in Video Games. These moments are provided in no particular order because, in reality, “number one” is whichever nude moment gets you revved up the most! On that note, we’re a pretty classy site here at COGconnected, so we’ve added a bit of COGcensorship to the pictures – so if you’re here to “wax on, wax off”, you might be a tad disappointed (but, hopefully still inspired). Enjoy!

God of War III – Aphrodite

When you first come across Aphrodite, she’s in bed, breasts exposed, fooling around with two other women. She then encourages Kratos to share her bed. The player, as Kratos, is then given the choice to stay or leave. Choosing to stay pans the camera over to the two naked women Aphrodite was with earlier as they watch Kratos and Aphrodite… wrestle. A quick-time event mini-game ensues and you’ll have to tap your way to satisfying Aphrodite. Good luck concentrating on those quick-time moments…

Heavy Rain – Madison Page

In Heavy Rain, our young journalist Madison Paige at one point takes a hot shower and our friends at Quantic Dream figured they’d give gamers an actual, in-game shower scene, complete with boobs! There was even a glitch in the game that allowed gamers to control a fully nude Madison Page throughout a small portion of the game. I’m going to predict that we won’t be seeing any shower scenes in Quantic Dream’s next game “Detroit Become Human”, because… well, I’m pretty sure you shouldn’t get androids wet…

The Saboteur – Strippers

Ah, yes, The Saboteur. A decent open-world game where you play as a badass mechanic in Nazi-occupied Paris. It featured a cool story with World War 2 as the backdrop. However, the game also offered a unique incentive to actually purchase the game – nipples! That’s right, retail copies provided a code for “The Midnight Show” which provided full-on topless strippers. If you rented the game or bought it used, you could also purchase “The Midnight Show” as DLC – and honestly, the DLC was a lot cheaper than a trip to the real strippers…