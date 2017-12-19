Xbox and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Are Giving You a Chance to Win a Cool Hawaiian Getaway

Xbox and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Are Giving Away an Awesome Hawaii Giveaway

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently launched on the Xbox One, and what better way to celebrate its release than with a spectacular giveaway? Microsoft is promoting the extremely popular game for the Xbox One by giving you a chance to win some pretty sweet prizes, including a trip to Hawaii!

That’s right, Xbox and Microsoft are looking to send one lucky gamer and a plus one on an all-inclusive vacation to Honolulu, Hawaii. Whether you’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii or you just really love Battlegrounds, this contest is just calling your name. Although there is only one trip up for grabs, there are a few secondary prizes you might have the opportunity to win as well.

So, how do you enter the contest? All you have to do is retweet the message below and you’ll be entered to win. For the full list of rules and ways to enter, you can find the link here. The giveaway ends on January 7th, so while you’ve still got plenty of time to enter, just don’t forget to get your name in.

You can find the other secondary prizes up for grabs in the giveaway below:

(1) Grand Prize: A four-night all-inclusive trip for two to Honolulu, Hawaii. Includes round-trip airfare, accommodation, meals, and more.

(3) First Place prizes: Samsung QLED 4K TV, Xbox One X, 12-Month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and a physical PUBG Loot Crate including a digital copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — Game Preview Edition, and special surprises

(5) Second Place prizes: Physical PUBG Loot Crate including a digital copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — Game Preview Edition, and special surprises

What prize are you hoping to win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Good luck!

